WVONGA to Host "Embracing Energy" Conference November 9-10

Encouraging the mentoring women in the oil and natural gas industry is the goal of the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association's (WVONGA) 4th Annual Embracing Energy Conference, to take place in Charleston November 9-10, organization representatives announced.

"This event will bring together women in the oil and gas fields, as well as those interested in working in this industry, for education and networking," said Anne Blankenship, executive director of the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association. "There are many opportunities for career growth and development in the energy sector and I would encourage anyone interested in learning more to attend this conference."

Blankenship said the event will be held in the auditorium of the TransCanada Building, located on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. The conference will kickoff with a luncheon on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. and run through the evening, to include a networking reception. On Friday, November 10, the event will start at 8:00 a.m. and conclude by noon.

Featured topics and presenters will include:

Senior Executive Panel - Maribeth Anderson, President of WVONGA's Board of Directors; Candace Fly Lee, Director of Project Development NE, Williams; Mary Friend, Pipeline Safety Director, WV PSC; Beth Powell, President, New Pig Energy

Appalachian Storage Hub Panel Discussion - Rebecca McPhail, President, WV Manufacturers Association; Jessica Moore, Manager, Applied Oil and Gas Program, WV Geological and Economic Survey'

Negotiation: How to Have the Hard Conversations - Bernie Deem, Principal, ALIGNHR

Crisis Communications and Management - Kelley Goes, Member, Jackson Kelly; Susan Lavenski, CEO, CRA; Jeri Matheney, Communications Director, Appalachian power

Pipeline Overview- Morgan P. Griffith, Esq.

How to Run a Meeting - Bridget Furbee, Member, Steptoe & Johnson; Lisa Bruderly, Member, Babst Calland.

To register, visit the events page of the WVONGA website at http://www.wvonga.com. For additional information, contact Anne Blankenship at (304) 343-1609.