WVONGA to Host "Embracing Energy" Conference November 9-10

Encouraging the mentoring women in the oil and natural gas industry is the goal of the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association's (WVONGA) 4th Annual Embracing Energy Conference, to take place in Charleston November 9-10, organization representatives announced.
"This event will bring together women in the oil and gas fields, as well as those interested in working in this industry, for education and networking," said Anne Blankenship, executive director of the West Virginia Oil & Natural Gas Association. "There are many opportunities for career growth and development in the energy sector and I would encourage anyone interested in learning more to attend this conference."
Blankenship said the event will be held in the auditorium of the TransCanada Building, located on MacCorkle Avenue in Charleston. The conference will kickoff with a luncheon on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 12:15 p.m. and run through the evening, to include a networking reception. On Friday, November 10, the event will start at 8:00 a.m. and conclude by noon.
Featured topics and presenters will include:
To register, visit the events page of the WVONGA website at http://www.wvonga.com. For additional information, contact Anne Blankenship at (304) 343-1609.
