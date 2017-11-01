Mountaineer Food Bank to Issue State Tax Credits through Neighborhood Investment Program

The West Virginia Development Office has selected Mountaineer Food Bank as an eligible organization to issue state tax credits through the Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) to those who support our Veterans Table Program.

Receiving these tax credits to distribute allows Mountaineer Food Bank to award individuals or businesses that make a donation to support the Veterans Table program with tax credits up to 50% of their donation, with a minimum donation of a $500.00 gift. When combined with their normal federal deduction for charitable contributions, donors will receive between 75-80% off their donation back in tax reductions. Credits can be used to cover personal income, corporate net income and business franchise taxes.

Which means; a $1000 gift to the Mountaineer Food Bank Veterans Table program translates into an actual $500 out of pocket expense - and even less if donors itemize their deductions on their federal tax return.

With West Virginia having a long history of Military service men and women, many of which have a service connected disability and many of these facing the war on the battlefield of hunger, Mountaineer Food Bank has developed the Veterans Table program to help these Veterans to win that war by providing them with monthly food boxes, mobile food pantries and on site VA pantries that allow them access to the food they need and deserve.

If you would like to donate to our Veterans Table program, or if you have questions, please contact our Executive Director; Chad Morrison at (304) 364-5518 or via email at chad@mountaineerfoodbank.org

Mountaineer Food Bank was created in 1981 and placed in Gassaway, WV in Braxton County due to its central location. Over the years, it has become the largest emergency food provider in West Virginia distributing over 13.7 million pounds annually. MFB provides food and other household items to over 440 feeding programs in 48 counties in West Virginia. These programs include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, senior programs, Veterans Table programs and Backpack programs.