WVDEP lifts suspension on Mountain Valley Pipeline

Charleston, WV (WVNS)-- West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton announced that the agency has lifted the suspension of the Mountain Valley Pipeline state Stormwater Permit.

Additionally, the state has chosen to waive the individual 401 Certification of the federal permits for the MVP.

In October 2017, The Federal Regulatory Commission gave their approval.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline project will run from Wetzel County, West Virginia, to Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

The suspension of the state Stormwater Permit was put in place in September to allow the agency to properly respond to all public comments received.