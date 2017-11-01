Concord University Department of Music Presenting 2017 Honor Choir Festival Concert

The Concord University Department of Music will present the 2017 Honor Choir Festival Concert, Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 7 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Auditorium.

Students from area high schools will come together with Concord University students to perform a concert of choral music under the direction of Dr. Kelly Hudson, and accompanied by Dr. Jacob Womack. The Concord Collegiate Singers and ConChords will also perform.

Admission is free for CU students and faculty, and $5 for the general public (children 12 and under free).

For additional information please contact Dr. Kelly Hudson at khudson@concord.edu or (304) 384-5301.