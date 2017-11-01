Summers County man arrested for third degree sexual assault

PIPESTEM, WV (WVNS)--A Summers County man is facing a sexual assault charge after he allegedly had sexual relations with a 15 year old girl.

35 year old Josh Boggs is charged with third degree sexual assault.

According to the Summers County Sheriff's Department, the victim performed sexual acts on Boggs several times. Deputies said the sexual encounters started in August of this year and lasted until early October.

Deputies tell 59News Boggs was later found in Virginia by U.S. Marshals and he was extradited back to Summers County on October 30, 2017.

Boggs remains in the Southern Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.