West Virginia contractors chosen for post-flood construction - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

West Virginia contractors chosen for post-flood construction

Posted: Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Development Office says four contractors have been chosen for housing-related construction under the RISE WV Housing Program designed to help residents affected by the June 2016 floods.
    
The state is providing two housing programs for eligible applicants funded by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
    
The contractors Appalachia Service Project in Brenton, River Valley Remodeling LLC in Charleston, Thompson Construction in Lavalette and Dan Hill Construction Co. in Gauley Bridge.
    
In June, the state requested proposals for structural renovations, turnkey residential property reconstruction and manufactured housing unit replacement.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.