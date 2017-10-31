Halloween Safety for Rural Areas

The traditional idea of kids trick-or-treating is going door to door to pick up some sweets. But in a rural area that can be difficult; in some communities houses are yards apart and it can be a long walk next-door to get some candy.

If you live in a rural area it is important to walk on the sidewalk and carry a flashlight. Officials encourage you to only go to homes with a porch light on.



A safer alternative to door knocking is trunk or treat events and going to local shopping plazas and malls.



"There are other options for folks that don't want to go house to house...the hospital does a trick or treat thing at their track down there by the hospital, that's become very popular," said Police Chief Tim Stover, Lewisburg Police Department.



But, if you do decide to go trick-or-treating in your neighborhood it's important to be observant. There will be a lot of traffic, so it's important not only for drivers but pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings.



"Be very cautious, be careful keep an eye out with your kids, make sure they're not running in and out of traffic stay off your cell phone, can you tension to what's going on," Stover said.



