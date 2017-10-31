Patient Hijacks Ambulance in Kanawha County, Patient Apprehended

UPDATE: 10/31/17 @ 10:15 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers say that the ambulance is stopped in Charleston and one person has been apprehended.

According to dispatchers, the ambulance, which was a Priority ambulance, was pulled off the roadway on I-77 southbound at the 96 mile marker, when the patient of the ambulance hijacked the vehicle.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the patient, who is described as a mental patient, was being transferred from Charleston to another hospital at the time of the hijacking.

One of the two crew members were kicked out at the 96 mile marker of I-77 southbound in Kanawha County, where it was hijacked.

The patient continued on I-77 with a crewman inside until it got off the MacCorkle Avenue exit. At that location, the other crew member was kicked off.

Both crew members are O.K. but are being transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The ambulance was driven back east until it was stopped on the corner of Virginia Street and Hale Street in Charleston.

The patient was then apprehended. The identity of the patient has not been made, other than he is a man.

According to our crew at the scene, the suspect claimed that 'he was kidnapped'.

It is not known what charges the patient may face at this time.

Charleston Police and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

