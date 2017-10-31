LATEST: Police say substance in trick-or-treat bag not heroin

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) -- Oak Hill Police Police Chief, Mike Whisman, said Thursday that the substance found in a child's trick-or-treat bag tested negative for heroin. The test results from the State Police Crime Lab found that it was a derivative of marijuana.

On Halloween night, a mother from Oak Hill found what police had initially thought to be heroin in her child's trick-or-treat candy. Police are still investigating where the substance came from. No suspects have been identified at this time.

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) - The investigation into heroin found in a child's Halloween candy in Fayette County continues. Oak Hill Police have not ruled out any suspects in the investigation and are still exploring all possible leads.

This discovery sparked concern among residents within the Oak Hill community. According to Laura Kirk, former Hidden Valley resident, hundreds of people come to the area every year to trick-or-treat.

"It's more like a street fair than trick-or-treat, and there is usually pretty active police presence, so you usually feel pretty safe here" Kirk said.

Kirk's family comes to Hidden Valley to trick-or-treat every year. She was shocked to hear about the heroin which prompted her to go through her children's candy.

"I immediately dumped their bags and was going through everything," Kirk explained.

Although she did not find a similar substance, Kirk said she will not take anymore chances.

"I will probably lean more towards the trick-or-treat events, and then just see grandma and the houses we know here," Kirk said.

