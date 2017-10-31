Candy Screening at Greenbrier County Courthouse

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- For parents who are worried about how safe your children's candy is, there will be a candy screening at the Greenbrier County Courthouse this Halloween. One of the court security officers will be using the metal screening device to inspect the candy.

Officers ask you remove any candy wrapped in aluminum foil because it will interfere with the results. If you can't make it to the screening you can easily search your children's candy at home.

"Most of the candy that the children will be receiving is packaged just make sure that it hasn't been tampered with and nothing seems abnormal or out of place and if so discard that item and not allow their child consume it," said Sheriff Bruce Sloan, Greenbrier County Sheriff's Department.



The screening will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween night.