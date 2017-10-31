Construction begins for multi-million dollar sewer project in Beckley

A multi-million dollar sewer upgrade is in full swing at the Beckley water waste treatment facility.

The project will cost about $13 million dollars and will be done in two phases.

Once complete, it will allow the plant to accept industrial grease waste from restaurants, which will bring in a profit to help pay for the project.

"We will be getting a tipping fee from every gallon that's disposed of here and as far as the $13 million dollar project thats one significant way to help pay for it Jeremiah Johnson said. Johnson is the general manager of the Beckley Public Service District.

" If we can bring in this outside revenue stream money that we don't have right now coming in it will be a way that we pay for the project

so that it doesn't hit everyone's pocket book as hard."

The project is expected to be completed in January of 2019.