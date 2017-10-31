Teachers In Beckley Give Advice For Homework Help

Some students dread going to school, but teachers say there are ways parents can help students succeed in the classroom.

Teachers in Beckley said students who have a better support system typically excel faster academically. They recommend you help your child and if you don't understand the homework, reach out to the teacher.

"Parents are a major influence in their child's life, the biggest, and we're there to help support that and we need to be a team with the parents. So if the parents are confused about the homework, definitely get in touch with the teachers." 3rd Grade Teacher at Stratton Elementary, Bethany Guyaux, said.

Teachers also said they want to remind student to never be afraid to ask for help.