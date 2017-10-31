Halloween Candy May Not Cause Cavities Immediately

Candy is the best part of trick-or-treating for many kids. But all those sweets can cause problems for your teeth. "Things with a lot of sugar makes a child a bit more prone for tooth decay," Dr. David Najar, DDS, said.

Tooth decay can lead to many things, like cavities, bad breath, and periodontal disease. "Tooth decay takes a little bit longer to happen than one or two events, so it's more of a habit pattern," Dr. Najar added.

Even a candy binge Halloween night won't cause tooth decay immediately. "If the child wants to have candy, it's best they have it as their dessert or their treat after a meal, Dr. Najar continued.

The American Dental Association recommends having a balanced diet to even out all the sweets.

David Najar, DDS, said "a balanced diet is not going to have high carbohydrates or fats, it's going to be well distributed. The body is going to digest and handle that better."

Dr. Najar's kids are now grown. As children, they were able to enjoy their Halloween candy, but after dinner. "No more so than i do myself, but we do everything in moderation," Dr. Najar told us.