Raleigh County PSD addresses water concerns

Some people living in Raleigh County including Cool Ridge, Shady Spring and Daniels are dealing with water woes.

59News received multiple Facebook messages from people complaining about their water being discolored

As a result 59News reached out to the Public Service District to find out more.

PSD Manager Teresa Payne said the discoloration comes from the county's reservoir and that it's simply weather related.

"The reservoir turns over when the temperature changes and the manganese and the iron make the water discolored

but they are secondary contaminants they are not harmful so there is no boil water advisory."

She added that there is no cause for concern and the water should clear up by next week.



