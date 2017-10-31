Operation Christmas Child national collection week will take place late November

Now that Halloween has come and gone, the holiday season is around the corner.

If you're looking to give back this year, Operation Christmas Child sends a shoe box filled with items to children from across the world who are in need. Each shoe box can be packed with hygiene items, school supplies, and a few small toys. Organizers ask you not to include candy, toothpaste or liquids in your box. Last year, people in Southern West Virginia filled more than 16,000 shoe boxes.

"A little boy Louie in Panama and he just wanted to go to school. Without school supplies, Louie couldn't go. And then one day he got a shoe box from Samaritan's Purse and it was filled with items that would allow him to go to school, " Alice Ann Sarver, Operation Christmas Child Bluefield Area Drop off Coordinator, said.

In addition to each shoe box, you should provide a donation of 9 dollars to help with shipping costs. National Collection week occurs on November 13th to November 20th. You can find out where to drop off your shoe box here.