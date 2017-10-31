Donors Pull Funding From Local Non-Profit After LGBTQ Training Program

A non-profit organization will suspend their mentoring for underprivileged children after a loss of funding.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern West Virginia will temporarily suspend their services. This is after local donors pulled $80,000 in response to a LGBTQ training program the non-profit got a $20,000 national grant for. Many of the mentors in the program are disappointed.

"Don't let children suffer because an idea a person has, don't discriminate it's not nice." Big Sister, Bobbi Harvey, said.

The grant was so they could increase staff awareness and provide more information for their mentors. Children who are being mentored in Raleigh County will be affected the most by this; if there is no money to run the program they will not be able to continue.

"Regardless of any circumstances that they're are facing, no one whether they're a child or they are a adult should feel alone, should feel neglected should feel isolated and rejected." Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern West Virginia, Sara McDowell, said.

Right now they are currently looking to bridge the funding gap. They've collected $33,000 but they need to raise another 35 to 50 thousand to continue serving the Beckley area.

if you'd like to donate you can visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website at http://biglittlewv.org/donate or you can donate to their GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/big-brothers-big-sisters-needs-help

