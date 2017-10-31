Fayette County man arrested in attempted robbery investigation

Deputies in Fayette County were called to home on Hopewell Road in Victor, WV at around 6:05 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Investigators said the victim, a 45-yer-old man, was held at gunpoint when he came out of his house.

According to a release, Brian Willis, 29, of Victor and another man came up to the Victim and demanded drugs. When the victim told them he did not have any, Willis pulled out a gun and the other man searched the victim. When they did not find anything deputies said the suspects ran off.

Deputies said they were able to arrest Willis in Ansted on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. He was held being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.