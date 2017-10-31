Fayette County man arrested for attempting to rob, threatening man with a gun

FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A Fayette County man is in jail for attempting to rob and threatening another man with a gun.

Fayette County Deputies arrested Brian Stephen Willis, 29-years-old from Victor. Deputies said the incident happened at a home on Hopewell Road in the Victor area.

The victim told deputies he was walking out of his home when he saw Willis and another man trying to go up the front steps. The victim said "hey" which he said startled Willis. The victim then said Willis approached him asking "where are the drugs?" and pulled out a gun. The victim denied knowing what Willis was talking about.

Deputies said Willis tried to take money but the victim did not have any in his wallet.

The victim was eventually able to get away by running in a zig-zag pattern through the neighborhood and called law enforcement.

Willis is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000.00 bond.