Man arrested for daytime burglary after family members contact victim

By Katy Andersen, Morning/Noon Anchor
FAYETTE COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- Two people are facing criminal charges after police said they broke into someone's home and stole more than $7,000 worth of items. 

Oak Hill police arrested Austin Dale Farmer, 20-years-old from Oak Hill, on Monday, October 30.

Police said the burglary happened on October 9 at a home on the 1000 block of Rodgers Street.  A man called police reporting his parent's home had been robbed.

Later that night, a family member of Farmer contacted the victim saying Austin had guns that did not belong to him, according to court documents.

Family members of Austin told police Austin brought home two guns, an air compressor, an X-Box and controllers along with a bunch of video games. They also said Austin's girlfriend, Amber Nicole Chapman, had a diaper bag full of "baby clothes and other things."

Farmer is charged with daytime burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony.  Court documents said Chapman is also facing charges.

Farmer is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

