West Virginia's aging workforce: why more people are working through retirement

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. Va. (WVNS) -- More and more people in West Virginia are skipping out on retiring early and instead, are working well into their golden years.

"As long as you feel good and enjoy what you're doing, you want to continue to keep doing it," Jack Tanner said. Tanner is the Executive Director for the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, a non-profit organization that offers services to senior citizens in the Beckley area.

Tanner said most people at the Commission on Aging tell him they're continuing to work- not because of financial need- but to stay healthy. "What we have to offer to the workforce is still a very valuable experience," Tanner said.

Still, Tanner said there are people who continue to work to make ends meet and support their families. "The grandparents, it's their children. Drug issues- they're just not able to take care of their children and the grandparents are asked to step-in a take over that role. That's a huge part of it."

According to a report by Governing, one-third of West Virginia's workforce is above the age of 55, and 14 out of every 100 people working in the state are 65 years or older.

"I hear very frequently from those who have retired that they wish they hadn't- that they would have liked to stay more involved and engaged," Tanner said.

Jimmy Parker, who owns Style-N-Trim in Uptown Beckley, jokes about being one of the oldest barbers in the area. He's been styling and cutting hair for more than 60 years. At 78-years-old, Parker said he's continuing to work to stay healthy and active.

"I do this because I don't want to sit and stare at the walls. I see too many people stay home and look at the walls and then they think of themselves and get sick and go," Parker said. "I got the skills. Hand Skills. Mental- cutting hair is physical and God has given me a lot of skill." And with a goal to live past 100 years, Parker is putting his mental and physical skills to this test.