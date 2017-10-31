Marshall University Football Player Arrested for Attacking Officers

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Marshall University football player is facing charges after punching two officers in the head during a fight over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday morning at a restaurant on 4th Street near Marshall's campus.

According to a criminal complaint, Nathaniel Devers, 22, of Akron, OH was with several other individuals when they caused a disturbance and were asked to leave the restaurant's premises.

Devers, along with the other individuals, refused commands from officers to leave the restaurant.

The criminal complaint says that the scent of alcohol was present on Devers's breath, his speech was slurred, and that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers attempted to arrest Devers after refusing to leave, and an altercation broke out where he struck one officer in the face and struck another in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Devers is now charges including, 2 counts of battery on an officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstructing an officer.

An official with the Marshall Athletic Department said that Devers has been suspended indefinitely due to violations of team rules.