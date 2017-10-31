Deadline to request absentee ballot in Virginia - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Deadline to request absentee ballot in Virginia

Deadline to request absentee ballot in Virginia

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Tuesday is the last day Virginia voters can ask for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them.
    
Voters have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to request a ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
    
Virginia is one of only two states electing a new governor this year. Republican Ed Gillespie, Democrat Ralph Northam and Libertarian Cliff Hyra are vying to replace outgoing Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term.
    
Voters have until Nov. 4 to request an absentee ballot in person. To vote absentee, voters must have a valid reason and in some cases provide supporting information.
    
Absentee ballots can be requested online at www.elections.virginia.gov

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.