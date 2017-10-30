Left Behind: Are Senior Citizens a Target for Crime?

It seems like it's happening now more than ever. People stealing from senior citizens, or even physically abusing them. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said the stories behind these crimes may just surprise you.



"It's people within their family or within their neighborhood, or people even within their church family take advantage of these people," Fridley said.

The problem, he said, is two-fold - a combination of a failing economy and a growing drug problem. "It could be someone they trust that's taking advantage of them in ways to feed their habit. It's sad that people go to that extreme to get their high," Fridley added.

Part of his duty as Sheriff is to be conservator for those forgotten, to look after people who may not have family members around to take care of them. "It's not just they're in assisted living or nursing homes. They can still be living at home, and we just oversee them, and make sure they're getting food, the bills are getting paid, medical expenses, things like that," he said.

It begs the question, are people in the care of the state or county better off than those with family or friends as care takers? According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, about 59% of elderly violent crime victims reported being victimized at or near their home.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department has been at the forefront in fighting crimes against the elderly. Detective James Pack explains.

"A former detective here, Captain Jim Sizemore, who's retired and moved on, was an inspiration to this. He pushed and got a law established to govern elder abuse," Pack said.

These crimes, however, often go unreported. The solution? Tougher laws and more accountability. "There are some laws in place. Do we need more? I think we definitely need more. I think there should be an accountability to caretakers in that someone conducts an audit of the banking records," Pack said.

Sheriff Fridley offered an old school approach to fixing a very modern dilemma - if you see something, say something.

"Dealing with children or elders or whoever it might be, that can't take care of themselves, it's our job to take care of them, make sure they're being treated right. Somebody that's done something wrong to them is accountable for what they've done. That's where we can make a difference as law enforcement; that's where we can make a difference as a community - taking care of each other," Fridley said.