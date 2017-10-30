WVSU, New River CTC Reach Admission, Course Credit Agreement - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

WVSU, New River CTC Reach Admission, Course Credit Agreement

By David Horak, Reporter
On October 30th, 2017, New River Community and Technical College and West Virginia State University have signed an agreement called the Straight-2-State program, which guarantees admission for New River students in West Virginia State.  They would be able to transfer all of their academic credits and have them accredited towards their degree.

"Our students need options. Families need options," said New River CTC president L. Marshall Washington. "They may choose a different institution for different reasons."

If interested after their first semester, New River students will also be given a co-advisor from West Virginia State to help with the transition.

