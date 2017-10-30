Booming Book Sale for Raleigh County Library

The Raleigh County Public Library is in the midst of their fall book sale. Proceeds will help support the Shady Spring Library Renovation Project and Beckley branch programs. Hardback books are just $1 and the rest range from 25 to 50 cents apiece. Library workers and volunteers hope this will encourage people to literally get their nose in the books.

"Our customers are just really great," said volunteer Joan Tomasek. "They give us books and then they support us by buying books"

The library also told 59 News that they nearly sell 75-80% of the books they put up during these sales. It goes through this Saturday, November 4th, 2017 during normal business hours.