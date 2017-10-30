What You Need To Know About The Affordable Care Act

If you're in need of health insurance, listen up because this year some big changes are coming to the Affordable Health Care Act. Enrollment for The Affordable Care Act starts, Wednesday, Nov. 1 and will end Dec. 15.

Right now is the most important time to look at options to apply. The biggest change this year is how long people have time to sign up. The enrollment period used to be 12 weeks long but that time period has since been cut in half, down to 6 weeks. Jeremy Smith, who works locally in the health care industry said, the change comes under the new presidential administration.

"It's a good idea to go ahead and get a jump on it and don't put it off this year because after December 15th if you miss the deadline you won't be able to get coverage again until possibly 2019." Outreach Coordinator for First Choice Services, Jeremy Smith, said.

Smith said the amount you end up paying varies based off of your family size and income. If you already enrolled you are encouraged to double check your plan to make sure there are no changes.

"The plans always change a little bit every year as far as what the deductible and the out of pocket maxes are, what medications may be covered, or what the co-pays are to your primary care and your specialty doctors so it's just a lot of technical things that change from year to year." Smith said.

If you still need to sign up, you can apply online at http://healthcare.gov, the process should only take about 45 minutes. You can also reach out to Navicare, they are a free service that will help you decide on the perfect plan for you and your family, you can contact them 304-356-5834.

Officials want to remind you, you could be penalized for not having health insurance. You could face a fine up to several hundred dollars or a percentage of your income.