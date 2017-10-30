Dispute Over "Big Pharma" Donations in WV U.S. Senate Race

U.S. Senate Candidate Evan Jenkins, signing a pledge to no longer accept campaign contributions from donors connected to the pharmaceutical industry. He wants all other Senate candidates to take the same pledge, including Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

"We also know from Patrick Morrisey's most recent campaign finance report, that virtually a hundred thousand dollars has flowed into his campaign just from big pharma, executives, lobbyists and lawyers," said Rep. Evan Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

But opponents say Jenkins has taken big pharma donations in past Congressional campaigns.

"He raises all this morning from pharmaceutical companies, many, many thousands of dollars; he rolls it into his Senate campaign. So he raises all the money, then he calls on people to not accept money from pharmaceutical companies. It's hypocritical," said Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Jenkins promises to search his campaign account, to see if any pharmaceutical money is there.

"If anybody can find any, I will make a contribution to charity, or give it back," said Rep. Evan, Jenkins, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Jenkins called on Democratic Senator Joe Manchin to take his pledge, in addition to Patrick Morrisey.

"Q: Will you in fact sign the pledge or agree to it?

"No, look I think this is a stunt by Evan Jenkins," said Patrick Morrisey, (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate.

Kermit, in Mingo County, was recently featured on 60 Minutes, because that's where critics say pharmaceutical companies dumped millions of pills, fueling the state's opioid crisis.

"With just over six months to go before the primary, this is one of the first volleys in what is likely to be an extremely competitive and expensive primary campaign," said Mark Curtis, 59 News Chief Political Reporter.