Tazewell High School Scholastic Team Wins

Tazewell High School's Scholastic Bowl team won the Legion Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. The victory comes on the heels of their 12th place finish in the Small School National Tournament win earlier the same year.

They went undefeated in both sessions competing against 15 other southwest Virginia schools. Students from the sophomore, junior and senior classes are on the team, but it's open to all students.

"We would love to see it really start with freshman because if you start as a freshman on academic team, each year you're going to gain more and more skills and knowledge and it will make you a stronger player," Michelle Brown, Tazewell High School Scholastic Bowl Coach, said

Their top player, John Brown, scored 950 points. They have already qualified for the Small School National Tournament, High School National Championship, and PACE Championship for this year.