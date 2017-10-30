6 month investigation leads to major gun bust in Beckley

An investigation is ongoing involving firearms in Raleigh County.

It happened on Cook Avenue in Sprague where a search was performed inside a home. We're told this investigation has been underway for about six months and authorities issued a search warrant.

Investigators with Beckley Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms searched the home.

There is very limited information at this time. We have been in contact with the ATF; they can only release minimal information as this is an ongoing investigation.

All of the agents on scene were undercover. Agents filled a U-Haul with all of the guns and ammo recovered.

Information on the suspect and what they were planning to do with these weapons is unclear at this time.

This is an ongoing story and we will continue to bring you details as they become available.