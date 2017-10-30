UPDATE: Harper Road in Eccles remains closed after crane crash

Raleigh County 911 dispatchers tell 59 News Harper Road near Eccles is closed due to a crash.

Dispatchers said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday after a truck hauling a crane overturned.

The accident took place near Lake Stephens in the Eccles area.

Dispatchers said Harper Road in that area will be closed for a few hours as crews work to clear the scene. As of 8:15 p.m. Monday Harper Road remained closed.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with 59 News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59 News Mobile App for the latest on this developing story.