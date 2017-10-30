Virginia officials to discuss marijuana decriminalization

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State officials are meeting to discuss the possibility of decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana in Virginia.



The Virginia State Crime Commission is hosting a meeting Monday in Richmond. Commission staff will present the findings of a study on the subject, and then the public will be allowed to comment.



People who wish to speak must sign up in advance and will be limited to three minutes each.



Kristen Howard, the commission's executive director, has said there are no guarantees that everyone will be able to speak because of time limitations.



The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports speakers can only address the topic at hand - not the full legalization of marijuana or its medical use.



The outcome of the process could lead to legislation in 2018.