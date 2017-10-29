Remembering Wyoming County legend Lewis D'Antoni

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVNS) -- Legendary Mullens basketball coach, Lewis D'Antoni, passed away on October 28, 2017. D'Antoni is the father of four including NBA Houston Rockets Head Coach, Mike D'Antoni, and Marshall University Men's Head Basketball Coach, Dan D'Antoni. His daughter, Kathy D'Antoni, said he had a natural talent for helping people realize their own potential.

"He did things in a very quiet, humbling, non-invasive way that made people feel good about themselves," Kathy D'Antoni said. "He brought greatness out of people."

Lewis D'Antoni was the son of Italian immigrants who settled down in Mullens, West Virginia. D'Antoni went on to spend the rest of his life in Mullens where he became a state championship-winning coach and known as the "Dean of Basketball" in West Virginia.

Kathy described her father as a strong, kind man who never complained or spoke badly about anyone. She said one of the greatest lessons she learned from her father was to enjoy life.

"Don't fret over things you can't control, do the best you can do, live your life, enjoy it," Kathy D'Antoni said.

Lewis D'Antoni lived a remarkable 103 years, which his daughter attributed to staying active and doing everything in moderation. Kathy said she will always cherish all those years she was able to spend with her father.

"I understand that he was my father and I might be prejudice, but he was an amazing man," Kathy D'Antoni said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced for Lewis D'Antoni.

Stay with 59 News, WeAreWVproud.com and the 59 News Mobile App for more details as they become available.