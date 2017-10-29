2 Firetrucks Collide on Way to Call; 8 Firefighters Injured - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

2 Firetrucks Collide on Way to Call; 8 Firefighters Injured

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - -

Authorities say two firetrucks headed to the same call crashed in New Jersey's capital city, injuring eight firefighters.
    
Trenton fire officials say the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but officials say speed was not a factor.
    
The Trenton ladder truck and the truck from Hamilton were both headed to a fire alarm activation call in Trenton. Eight firefighters overall were treated for minor injuries at a hospital and were later released.
    
Their names have not been disclosed. But officials say firefighters from both companies were hurt in the accident.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

