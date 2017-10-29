Railroad Days 2017: A Steamrolling Success

October 29, 2017 marked the final day for Railroad Days, one of the largest events in Summers County. This year marks the 51st Railroad Days festival for the city of Hinton. Those who attended were treated to the wonderful sights of the New River Train, which arrived this afternoon. A number of vendors filled the streets and sold many crafts, antiques, and many more interesting items. Like a locomotive itself, volunteers and organizers were pleased that everything rolled smoothly.

"There's a lot of moving parts," said volunteer Pat Hanifin. "Everything has to work smoothly for it to be good - not only for us, but for our vendors and visitors."



Around 10,000 people attended this year's festival.