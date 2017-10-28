31st annual Tailgate Halloween returns to Beckley

A spooktacular tradition has made its way back to Beckley's Intermodal Gateway.

For more than 31 years Tailgate Halloween has been putting smiles on kids faces and filling them up with a variety of sweet treats and candy.

59News anchors and meteorologists were in attendance to help out and distribute candy.

Organizer Leslie Baker with the Youth Museum said this year there were a record number of local businesses that participated.

"We started this all those years ago so that children that didn't really have safe neighborhoods maybe they didn't have sidewalks or street lights or maybe they lived in more rural areas would have some place to go during the daylight hours in a safe environment and still be able to enjoy trick treating."



More than 40 local businesses participated in the event.