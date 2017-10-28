Counties around the state observe Drug Take Back Day

The Raleigh County Commission on Aging and the Beckley Police Department teamed up to provide a safe place for people to bring their leftover prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration recognizes October 28th as a day where people all over the country can dispose of their unused prescription pills. According to Tammy Trent, Assistant Director for the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, this is an important step to stop pill abuse and theft.

"It makes our seniors feel more safe at home because of the opioid epidemic we have hear in the county and gives them a place to be able to dispose of their medications," Trent said.

People were able to drop off pills from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. The leftover drugs were then given to the DEA to incinerate.