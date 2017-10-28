Princeton Fire Department hosts certified EMT training

Emergency medic technician training is currently in session at the Princeton Fire Department.

The class includes 150 hours of hands on training and lectures from certified paramedics and firefighters.

"So they are doing all their practical sessions like cardiac arrest,medical assessments, vital signs and trauma," Lt. Rick Shagoury said.

Most of the students are those looking to become certified paramedics, it also includes some who have recently been hired as a firefighter like Aaron Beeman.

"Very beneficial to not only us as the city fire department but to our community all these people that are in this class today eventually are going to be out here helping their community providing a better service and keeping everybody safe," Beeman said. He added that the class can be a bit stressful. If he doesn't pass he can can ultimately lose his job. "So you got to make sure you are on top make sure you are continuously studying and if you have questions ask you know. Our instructor is very well knowledgeable easy to work with you got a question he'll take the time to explain it he'll even come in off duty and help us out."

After completing the course, students are given both a written and hands on training exam. If they pass they will receive certifications and have the opportunity to work at any ambulance service throughout the mountain state.