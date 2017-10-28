U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Addresses WV Voters

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin told West Virginia voters that the country's biggest threat comes from unaddressed, excessive spending.

The Journal of Martinsburg reports that the Democrat held a town hall meeting Friday (10/27) in Berkeley Springs, where he responded to a number of questions from voters on topics that included health care, gun rights and opioid treatment.

Manchin said that balancing the federal government's budget should rank atop the nation's "to-do" list.

Manchin says the country will be $31 trillion in debt by 2027 if it continues its spending patterns.

Manchin says he wants to enact a Constitutional Amendment to force the federal government to start balancing its checkbook. He says both parties are to blame for the problem.



About 150 people attended the gathering in the state's Eastern Panhandle.

