Federal Government Helps WV Fight Drug Crisis

CLEVELAND (AP) -

The federal government is sending law enforcement teams to cities in five states to help stop the flow of heroin and synthetic opioids.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said Friday (10/27) the teams will enhance the agency's ability to combat problems surrounding heroin, fentanyl and drug trafficking violence.

The DEA's selection of cities considered fatal overdose rates, levels of heroin and fentanyl seizures.

The states are Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, North Carolina and West Virginia.

