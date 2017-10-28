Pharmacist Sentenced to 8 Years for Distributing Painkillers

A Central Kentucky pharmacist has been sentenced to eight years behind bars after he admitted to filling forged prescriptions for highly addictive painkillers.



The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that 37-year-old Michael Ingram of Cynthiana was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone. He must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.



Ingram had owned and operated Hometown Pharmacy of Georgetown. He pleaded guilty in July, admitting that his distribution of the painkillers was not for a legitimate medical purpose.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

