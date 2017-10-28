Norfolk State football player, 18, fatally shot - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Norfolk State football player, 18, fatally shot

By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -

Police and Norfolk State University officials say a freshman member of the college's football team has been fatally shot.
    
Norfolk police said in a statement Saturday that officers responding to a report of a shooting Friday night found 18-year-old Nicholas Ackies with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
    
Norfolk State said in a statement that Ackies was a defensive lineman originally from Richmond.
    
Police say 22-year-old Jaquan Anderson has been arrested in the shooting and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
    
According to the college, Anderson is a Norfolk State graduate.

