UPDATE: Power Outages in Fayette County Impacting Thousands

UPDATE @ OCT. 28, 2017 5:15 P.M. - Power has been restored to most costumers in the area. AEP reported there are still a couple hundred without power at 5:00 p.m. but they have found the cause and are on scene working to fix the problem.

American Electric Power reported power outage have impacted more than a thousand homes in Fayette County.

Those living in Scarbro, Oak Hill, Lochgelly, Hico and surrounding areas are without power.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (10/28) there were 2,804 outages for those living in the Oak Hill area. Closer to the Hico area of Fayette County AEP reported 259 outages. According to their website, there are a total of 4,033 outages in that area.

AEP is reporting that a portion of the outages are caused by a distribution line while other outages still remain undetermined at this time.

