VFW supports Beckley Veterans Museum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) - Veterans are helping veterans in Raleigh County ahead of Veteran's Day. On Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, the Beckley Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4469 made a donation to the Raleigh County Veteran's Museum located on Harper Road in Beckley.

Beckley VFW Post Commander Douglas Fritz and West Virginia VFW District 5 Commander Bill Cusson presented a check for $200 to the museum.

"It is important that local veterans groups work together to ensure the sacrifices of those who have served are never forgotten," said Cusson.

The museum houses a number of displays from as far back as the revolutionary war up to the global war on terror. The premiere display is a scale replica of the USS West Virginia. They are doing a healing fields display for Veteran's Day that will honor those who have served.

The museum has been undergoing renovations over the past few years to make it handicapped accessible and also to ensure the displays are preserved for future generations. Tours of the museum are available for a $5 donation. It is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.