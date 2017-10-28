Domestic dispute leads to drug arrest in Monroe County

An off-duty deputy in Monroe County took action when a domestic dispute in his neighborhood broke out. It happened in the Sinks Grove area of Monroe County on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

Deputy H. Rodriguez came out of his home when he heard his neighbors arguing. He moved to intervene when the argument between Paul Ernest Uhlig, III and his girlfriend became violent. That is when the woman said there were drugs in the house.

Deputy Rodriguez called in back up and they were able to get permission to search the home from Mr. Uhlig. Inside they found meth, marijuana, paraphernalia typically used to sell narcotics and $212 in cash. Deputies also noticed there were several game violations on the property and called the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police who took photos and statements.

Paul Uhlig was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver. Deputies said he gave a full confession. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.