Deputies Searching for Missing Teenager from Kanawha County

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) - Deputies are looking for a missing teenager from Cross Lanes.

According to a release, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at around 12:30 p.m., Deputies with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to meet with a parent of Isabella “Izzy” Judd, 16, of Cross Lanes, WV.

Her mother said she had run away approximately three days earlier. Isabella Judd had ran away several times in the past, however she had only stayed gone for a few days. After not being able to locate Isabelle and after having no contact with her, Isabella’s mother called law enforcement to report her as missing.

The teen was last seen on the morning of October 13, 2017, at the Nitro High School in Nitro, West Virginia, where she was dropped off by her mother, to attend school.

She has sandy blonde/brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-feet 4-inches tall, and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a Nitro Showcats jacket, mustard colored khakis, and a sleeveless shirt.

Deputies have checked several locations for Isabella but have not been able to locate her. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isabella Judd is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP (7867). Tips can also be left anonymously on the CrimeStoppers web site or by using the P3 Tips App on a smart phone or mobile device.