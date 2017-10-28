Off-duty police officer, two others hurt after shooting in Summers County

ALDERSON, W. Va.— Three people, including an off-duty police officer, were wounded after a shooting Friday night.

Officials said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in Alderson, Summers County.

Officials with the Town of Alderson tell 59 News an off-duty Alderson Police Officer, Mccaden Brackenrich, was shot and wounded during the incident. Two other people were also injured, but their names have not been released.

Officer Brackenrich was airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

The shooting is being investigated by Senior Trooper Booth with the Summers County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

