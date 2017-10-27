Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in White Sulphur Springs - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Traffic stop leads to major drug bust in White Sulphur Springs

By Jessica Schueler, Main Weekday Anchor
A traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Greenbrier County. Officers with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department said on Friday a vehicle was stopped on Main Street. The passenger of that vehicle, James Broyles, 34, of Pence Springs, had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest for an incident that happened in September. Police said after they arrested Broyles, he told officers there were drugs in the vehicle.

Investigators said they found $18,000 worth of methamphetamine, along with heroin, $1,219 in cash, as well as a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Broyles also had an outstanding fugitive warrant out of Calvert County, Maryland for a drug offense. He was taken to Southern Regional Jail. 

