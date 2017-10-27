Don't Forget to Drive Safely Halloween Night

The superheros and princesses take to the streets across the region soon for trick-or-treating. Halloween night also means increased traffic on the streets. Parents follow their children in their cars, which leads to increased congestion, and trick-or-treaters may not pay attention to the extra cars,

"That's why you just need to be mindful as a driver to just watch for that,": Sergeant Jamie Wilhite, Beckley Police Department, said. "You don't want kids darting out in front of you and there being a major accident."

Parents should make sure their children have reflectors on their costumes, or at least a flash light, so they're visible to drivers. Trick-or-Treating in Beckley occurs from 5 to 7 officially, but police said you should be on the lookout from 4 to 8.