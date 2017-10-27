Women's Expo Returns to the Brushfork Armory

BRUSHFORK, WV (WVNS) - The opening day for the Women's Expo at the Brushfork Armory in Mercer County kicked off on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017

Over the course of the event, organizers expect more than 5,000 people to come out and enjoy what they have to offer. Friday more than 100 vendors were set up offering different services. Some vendors were doing makeovers and others were selling local goods like jewelry.

Those in charge expressed this year is the 16th year for the expo and it is by far the biggest. "We see 5,000 thousand people every year and we've maxed out on the number of vendors because there's no more room. We just think that the people enjoy it."

The Women's Expo went beyond just different vendors for women to shop at. This year they have medical experts giving out free flu shots to both men and women. The expo will continue on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.