Furry Farm Animals Visit Cole Chevrolet

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) - On Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 people in Mercer County had the chance to play with furry farm animals. People went to Cole Chevrolet in Bluefield, WV as they hosted a traveling petting zoo. Families got the chance to get up close and personal with all sorts of animals including llamas, alpacas and bunnies.

Employees with Cole Chevrolet explained this is their way to give back to the community they serve. "It's one of the highlights every year, we circle our calendars," Cole Chevrolet's General Sales Manager, Brad Greene said.

For those looking to join in on the fun, Saturday (10/28) and Sunday (10/29) the car dealership will continue to host the petting zoo. Even if it rains, they have set up to move the animals inside to a heated garage on their property.